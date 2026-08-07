The Hill: Trump's "America First" Strategy Left Washington More Isolated Than Ever

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): John Yochelson, in an article for The Hill, referring to the remarks of James Schlesinger, a former U.S. Secretary of Defense, wrote that U.S. power over the past decades has been based on three main networks: the global trading system, security alliances, and scientific and technological leadership.

According to him, these structures have simultaneously solidified the dollar's position in the global economy, increased Washington's geopolitical influence, and ensured America's technological superiority.

The author believes that Donald Trump, by implementing the "America First" policy, has weakened these three main pillars of power. In Trump's view, the global trading system works against the U.S. economy, Washington's allies benefit from this country's security costs, and investment in scientific research has led to the strengthening of intellectual currents he criticizes.

In contrast, Yochelson emphasizes that these same networks have been the main factor in reducing America's financial costs, maintaining the dollar's supremacy, expanding global influence, and attracting scientific elites.

He also described the Trump administration's foreign policy as based on a unilateral approach, writing that the U.S. President has twice used the military option against Iran without coordinating with NATO allies, targeted allied countries such as Canada and Greenland with expansionist statements, and pressured European countries to increase defense spending by threatening to leave NATO.

According to the author, the reduction of support for scientific research and the focus on competition rather than international cooperation has also increased the risk of the first wave of "brain drain" from the United States.

Yochelson concluded by citing the results of a Pew Research Center poll in 36 countries, writing that for the first time in two decades, the world's positive view of China has surpassed that of the United States.

He emphasized that while Beijing, through its active presence in international institutions and the development of global economic and political networks, has expanded its influence, the Trump administration's "America First" strategy has driven Washington toward greater isolation; to the extent that the United States is now in a position of international isolation more severe than at any time since before the start of World War II.

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