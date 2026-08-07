Zionist Media Report on Tension in Mossad Following Dismissal of Two Senior Intelligence Officials

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Maariv, citing its military correspondent Avi Ashkenazi, reported that the dismissal of the head of the Iran Department and the head of the Intelligence Directorate of Mossad, following the failure of the plan attributed to this organization to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran's regime, has created a wave of dissatisfaction among some officials of this intelligence body.

The report claimed that this plan relied on the use of approximately 15,000 trained Kurdish forces, but was never put into action.

According to Maariv, one Mossad official, in a conversation with associates, claimed that Benjamin Netanyahu, through political appointments, has influenced this organization and is trying to attribute responsibility for the failures to intelligence managers.

He also claimed that the execution of this operation was halted due to the U.S. President's decision, and the Zionist regime's Prime Minister took no action to change this decision.

The report further quoted another Mossad official as claiming that the atmosphere in the organization is one of confusion and widespread dissatisfaction, and that recent decisions have been made with political and electoral objectives.

According to him, Mossad's plan did not fail, but never reached the execution stage due to the lack of authorization from Donald Trump, and the responsibility for obtaining this approval lay with the Zionist regime's Prime Minister and senior political officials

Maariv also quoted another Mossad official as writing that obtaining the U.S. President's approval for the execution of such an operation falls solely within the Prime Minister's authority, and the dismissal of intelligence managers, while the operation was essentially not executed, is considered an unfair action and an attempt to transfer responsibility for the failure from the political level to the intelligence apparatus of this regime.

This report has reported on the increase in internal disagreements in the security structure of the Zionist regime following recent developments.

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