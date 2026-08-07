Zionist Analyst: New Mossad Chief Must Investigate Reasons for Failure of Iran Regime Change Plan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ronen Bergman, a security affairs analyst for Yedioth Ahronoth, wrote in an article that Mossad officials have tried to present the end of the tenure of the head of the Intelligence Directorate and the head of the Iran Department not as a dismissal, but as a voluntary transfer.

However, he believes that the simultaneous departure of several senior officials who played a key role in designing and directing the plan to overthrow Iran's regime cannot be merely a normal occurrence; especially since these changes occurred shortly after the new Mossad chief took office.

Bergman further, referring to some speculation about the motive for these changes, wrote that it is possible these actions are an attempt to deflect responsibility for the failure from Benjamin Netanyahu and attribute it to Mossad officials.

In his view, the Zionist regime's Prime Minister has described the second war against Iran as a great success in his speeches, but has refrained from acknowledging the reality that the main goal of this operation was to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran's regime; a goal that was not achieved.

This analyst also emphasized that by accepting this risk and accompanying Donald Trump, Netanyahu plunged the Zionist regime, the United States, and even the region into a crisis whose consequences still cast a shadow over developments in the Middle East and global markets.

He attributed the main responsibility for this failure to Netanyahu, and suggested that the failure of the plan was either due to the collapse of the operational plan or the lack of sufficient coordination with the U.S. administration.

Bergman concluded by stating that the new Mossad chief must conduct a comprehensive investigation into the factors behind the failure of this plan and determine what assessments and calculations had led the organization to conclude that with the full cooperation of Washington, the regime change plan would succeed.

He also called for a review of Mossad's missions, oversight mechanisms, and decision-making processes to prevent the repetition of such strategic failures in the future.

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