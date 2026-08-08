10th Int’l Arbaeen Pilgrimage Conference Held with Participation of 300 Academic, University, Seminary Figures

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the evening of Friday, August 7, 2026, the 10th International Scientific Conference on Arbaeen Pilgrimage began at the courtyard of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (a.s.), with the presence of the Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine and a number of religious, academic, and official figures from various countries around the world.

Abdul-Amir Qureshi, the director of the Karbala Center for Studies and Research, stated at the conference, "The Arbaeen pilgrimage is an exceptional human phenomenon that has redefined the relationship between faith, humanity, and civilization-building, and has transcended geographical and cultural boundaries to become a global message that addresses the human conscience."

He called on researchers to identify the laws of success of this phenomenon and apply the knowledge derived from it in the service of humanity and society.

Referring to the presence of more than 300 global figures in the previous nine editions of the International Scientific Conferences on Arbaeen Pilgrimage, Qureshi said, "The acceptance of 290 scientific papers in the 10th edition of the Arbaeen Conference, compared to 144 papers in the 9th edition, indicates the expansion of the research community participating in this conference over the past years."

He added, "The continued participation of professors from the universities of Mosul and Anbar in this conference from the 5th to the 10th edition also reflects the expansion of the academic foundation of Arbaeen studies."

The director of the Karbala Center for Studies and Research concluded by saying, "This conference proposed that the spiritual and human values of the Arbaeen pilgrimage be incorporated into the curricula with the cooperation of the Ministries of Education and Higher Education."

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