Top security official: Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until US changes policies toward Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s top security official says the Strait of Hormuz would not reopen until the United States changes its policies towards Tehran, laying out a list of conditions that includes an end to military aggression and sanctions against Iran.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said in a message on Saturday that the United States must stop threatening Iran and insulting its religious sanctities, and permanently end its war and aggression against Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq.

He also called on Washington to lift its maritime blockade, withdraw its naval and air forces from around Iran, pay in full for damages caused by two imposed wars against Iran, and remove sanctions imposed on the Iranian people.

Zolghadr further called for the unconditional release of Iranian assets that have been frozen or seized.

“The Strait of Hormuz will not open until America corrects its behavior,” Zolghadr said, adding that the Supreme National Security Council would never back down, whether in war or negotiations.

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