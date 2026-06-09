Iran's Top Security Official Warns: Region Will Become 'Hell' for US-Israel if They 'Make Another Mistake'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s top security official has warned that the region would become “hell” for the US-Israeli alliance if it “makes another mistake.”

“Forty-seven years and one hundred days of resistance, from the battlefield to the public squares, and from the public squares to the arena of politics and diplomacy, have transformed the world’s security order,” Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, wrote in a message on Monday.

He downplayed threats from the US and Israel, saying, “Look for credible threat somewhere else other than Washington and Tel Aviv.”

He concluded his message with the phrase, “Greetings to the martyrs of Dahiyeh,” referring to Beirut’s southern suburbs which recently came under Israeli attacks.

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