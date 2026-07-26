Iran's Security Council Secretary vows strikes will continue until enemy's complete surrender

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr has vowed that Iranian forces will continue their strikes until the enemy’s “complete surrender” and revenge is taken for the deaths of children.

In a message on Saturday, Zolqadr said that every column of smoke seen in the region indicated that an American military, security or financial center had been targeted.

“The continuous and targeted strikes by our fighters are the lashes of the anger of the Iranian nation rising up against the system of domination,” he said.

Zolqadr added that the strikes would continue “until the complete surrender of the enemy and revenge for the blood of the oppressed children of Minab and Lamerd and others,” God willing.

The official was referring to US-Israeli attacks that targeted civilian locations across Iran, including in the southern cities of Minab and Lamerd, during the recent war of aggression the two regimes launched against the country in late February. Civilians, including children, were killed in the US-Israeli attacks on schools and sports centers, among other civilian locations.

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