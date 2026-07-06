Security Council Secretary: Farewell Crowds Chant 'Resistance and Revenge' for Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, says Iranians call for resistance and revenge during the farewell and funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In a message issued on Sunday, Zolqadr said, “Keep your eyes fixed on Iran in the coming days. This is the very Iran you thought you could bring to its knees in just a matter of days!”

He added, “This overwhelming sea of people, who have come to bid farewell to and lay their Leader to rest, are loudly chanting two slogans: Resistance against the enemies and revenge for the blood of Iran’s martyred Leader.”

The former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was assassinated in a terrorist US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, when the two regimes launched their second war of aggression against Iran that lasted 40 days. Iran has vowed to take revenge for the criminal act.

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