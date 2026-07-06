Pres. Pezeshkian: Mass Funeral Is Not Farewell, But Pledge to Continue Martyred Leader's Path

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian says the mass funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, are not a farewell but rather a “pledge to continue his path.”

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Sunday in an interview with the official broadcaster covering the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei, who was assassinated in a US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.

“I do not accept the interpretation of ‘farewell,’” Pezeshkian said. “This is not a farewell, but rather a pledge to continue the path.”

The president offered his condolences for the loss of the Leader, his family members, and all those who lost their lives in the war for “the honor and dignity of Iran and Islam.”

Pezeshkian said the enemy had disrupted the region’s geography by entering the war against Iran, but had in fact strengthened unity and cohesion among Muslims and exposed the falsehood of its human rights claims.

“The enemy proved that its talk of freedom and human rights is nothing but a lie,” he said, adding that the Zionists were responsible for all the crimes in the region, with the backing of the US and European countries.

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