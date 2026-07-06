400 Turkish Pilgrims Arrive in Iran to Attend Martyred Leader's Funeral

AhlulBayt News Agency: A local Iranian official has said as many as 400 Turkish pilgrims from the border provinces arrived in Iran and departed for Tehran to attend the funeral of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The Director General of Road Administration and Road Transport of West Azarbaijan Province Arsalan Shukri stated in an interview with Mehr that, "Today and yesterday, 400 pilgrims from Turkey set off for Tehran through the province's borders to attend the funeral of the Leader of the Revolution."

He continued: "These pilgrims have been transported in 13 buses to attend the funeral of the martyred leader of the revolution in Tehran."

A large number of pilgrims and lovers from Turkey entered Iran in groups from the Bazargan border crossing to attend the magnificent funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader and, with hearts filled with sorrow, to bid their last farewell to that great martyr.

Upon arrival, these pilgrims were welcomed by officials at the Bazargan border terminal and a group of provincial officials, the local Iranian official said.

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