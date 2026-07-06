Navy Commander: Resistance No Longer Limited to Geographic Boundaries

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's navy commander says resistance is no longer limited to any geographic boundary, stressing that the enemy now faces the broader Islamic resistance rather than a single nation.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran's navy, made the remarks in an interview with Yemen's Al-Masirah network.

He said the enemy must know that today it faces not just one country, but great Islam and the Islamic resistance.

Irani added that the children of the martyred Leader and Imam of the nation have gathered today to renew the pledge of brotherhood they learned in his school of thought.

The navy commander also warned that the enemy must prepare itself to confront Muslim fighters who seek retribution for all their martyrs, whom they laid to rest today.

He said the enemies must know they will face a crushing blow that will shatter their face.

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior adviser to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said in a separate interview with Al-Masirah that the United States and the Israeli regime made a grave mistake, because the martyrdom of these individuals caused the blood of the Iranian people to boil.

Safavi also expressed hope that Islamic and free nations will join hands and stand in resistance against the global oppression of the United States and the Israeli regime.

He further praised the resistance of Yemen, commending the Ansarullah movement and Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi as a brave, faithful, and wise Leadership.

Safavi went on to express hope that a day will come when the hands of the people of Iran, Yemen and Lebanon will join together to liberate Palestine.

Both interviews took place on the sidelines of the farewell ceremony for the pure body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

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