Video: The People Who Stood by Their Covenant

AhlulBayt News Agency: At historical turning points, the fate of nations is shaped not only by the decisions of leaders, but also by the presence and steadfastness of the people. When the preservation of a nation's security, independence, and dignity is tied to public participation, the people's presence itself becomes a form of social jihad. What holds value in this arena is not merely the outcome, but the fulfillment of duty and loyalty to the covenant that a nation has made with its ideals and identity.