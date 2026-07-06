Army Chief of Staff: Armed Forces Will Carry On Legacy of Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian army commander says the armed forces will carry on the legacy of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, vowing to build on the military strength achieved under his leadership.

Army Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership had been the driving force behind the growth, modernization and deterrent power of the country’s armed forces.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to an army accommodation center for mourners attending the late Leader’s funeral ceremonies, Sayyari said Iran’s armed forces owed their achievements to Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership.

“Everything we have achieved today is thanks to the guidance of our martyred Leader, and from now on it will also be by virtue of his blood.”

“We will carry on the legacy of our martyred Leader. That is the mission for which we live,” Sayyari said.

He also said Iran’s military capabilities have “steadily grown as our understanding of the enemy has deepened,” in the wake of the recent US-Israeli aggression against the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated in an attack on his office in Tehran on the opening day of the joint US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28.

The aggression prompted a massive Iranian response, including attacks on US military bases and assets in the region, as well as missile strikes on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories.

Iranian authorities have vowed that the assassination of the Leader will not go unanswered.

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