Iran Police Chief: Millions at Funeral Prove Islamic Unity, Resistance Front's Strength

AhlulBayt News Agency: The chief commander of Iranian police, Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan, has warned enemies that they must inevitably understand the strength of the Islamic Ummah’s unity and the Resistance Front.

In an interview with Yemen’s Almasirah Media Network on Sunday, Brigadier General Radan commented on the millions of people who attended the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He said, “If the enemy possessed even a small amount of reason and wisdom, witnessing this massive and magnificent crowd would demonstrate to them that Islamic unity and the Resistance Front represent a strong and unassailable path.”

“The enemy must understand this reality, even if only slightly. If it does, it will have reached the truth itself; however, if it fails to comprehend, the Resistance Front will impose this reality upon it,” he added.

Radan characterized the large public turnout as a demonstration of the unity of the Islamic Ummah and a commitment to the ongoing path of resistance.

The interview was conducted on the sidelines of the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader.

The former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was assassinated in a terrorist US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, when the two regimes launched their second war of aggression against Iran that lasted 40 days. Iran has vowed to take revenge for the criminal act.

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