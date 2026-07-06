Funeral procession for Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei begins in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The funeral and farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several members of his family started moments ago with the presence of millions of mourners in Tehran.

The funeral procession for the martyred Leader along with his daughter, Martyr Bushra Hosseini Khamenei; his son-in-law, Martyr Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri; his daughter-in-law, Martyr Zahra Haddad-Adel; and his granddaughter, Martyr Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, began in the capital of Iran on Monday morning.

The route of the ceremony begins from Damavand Street in eastern Tehran and, after passing through Enqelab and Azadi streets, both located in central Tehran, will continue along Lashkari Highway up to Iran-Khodro Boulevard in western Tehran.

Meanwhile, according to on-the-ground reports from IRNA correspondents, subway stations close to the funeral procession route are teeming with mourners.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Ayatollah Ja’far Sobhani led the funeral prayers at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. The sacred body of the martyred Leader will be laid to rest in the holy city of Mashhad after funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, and the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Ayatollah Khamenei and several members of his household were martyred in terrorist attacks launched by American and Israeli regimes as part of their unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.

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