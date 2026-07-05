Photos: Presence of Council of Shia Scholars of Afghanistan at conference “Imam Khamenei; the Eternal Leader of Resistance”

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency — ABNA — a delegation from the Council of Shia Scholars of Afghanistan, along with several scholars and elites of the Shia community of that country, had an active presence at the international conference “Imam Khamenei; the Eternal Leader of Resistance”, alongside personalities and thinkers of the Islamic world and leaders of the Resistance Front. This conference was held on Saturday (July 4th at the Summit Hall in Tehran with the presence of the honorable President.