Reflection of National Epic in Western Media; Guardian's Report on Grandeur of Martyred Leader's Funeral Through Statistics, Message of Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a report published by The Guardian from Tehran, written by Patrick Wintour, while confirming the unprecedented public turnout in recent days and the installation of images of red fists and banners reading "We must rise," it acknowledged that the funeral of the martyred leader of the Revolution, who was martyred in an American-Zionist crime, has become one of the greatest events in Iran's history since the 1979 Revolution. This media outlet, which usually covers Iran's news with distortive language, this time was compelled to reflect the presence of officials from various countries such as Iraq and Pakistan, and also reported on the absence of Western leaders.

In its continued report, The Guardian introduced the "message of resistance" as the most prominent theme of the ceremony and, citing General Vahidi, the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, republished the statement, "We will never surrender." Referring to the speeches of senior judicial officials and parliament members about "severe revenge," as well as the coincidence of these days with the month of Muharram, the media outlet has well understood that the slogan, "Someone like me does not pledge allegiance to Yazid," as the political will of the late leader, has become the roadmap for the future of the system. Although The Guardian refers in some passages to the physical elimination of part of the leader's family and the recent threats of the Zionist regime's Minister of War, it acknowledges that the main message of this massive gathering is to send a clear signal to the West about their inability to break the national will of Iran.

The Guardian's report, despite its Western approach, was compelled to acknowledge two fundamental realities; first, the system's intelligent management in holding this six-day ceremony in an orderly and secure manner in Tehran and Mashhad, preventing any chaos, and second, the officials' efforts to link the national mourning with hope for a bright future and to address people's livelihood concerns through relevant placards.

Although this media outlet points to the absence of the Revolution's Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei, and economic problems as challenges, it was ultimately compelled to admit that the Islamic Republic of Iran, backed by this same million-strong presence and exemplary cohesion, possesses a remarkable capacity for "resistance and restoration," and this is the very truth that The Guardian, despite its own inclination, could not conceal in its report.

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