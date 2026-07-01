From Promise of Withdrawal to Establishment of Military Corridors; What Plan Zionist Regime Have for Southern Lebanon?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Despite the agreement between the Zionist regime and Lebanon emphasizing the withdrawal of Zionist soldiers from the test areas in southern Lebanon, the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, reported that this regime's army will continue its deployment in this area.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Netanyahu claimed that the purpose of maintaining the presence of Zionist military forces in what is called the security zone in southern Lebanon is to prevent Hezbollah from constructing tunnels for infiltration into the northern borders of the occupied territories. He also announced that Iran is pressuring for the implementation of the Zionist regime's withdrawal from southern Lebanon based on the memorandum of understanding with Washington.

These statements align with those of Yisrael Katz, the Minister of War of the Zionist regime. He also emphasized that the Zionist regime's army will remain in the security zones of Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip as long as necessary, without providing a specific timeline for withdrawal. Yisrael Katz, at a memorial ceremony for Zionist soldiers killed in the 2006 Lebanon war, claimed that the Zionist regime's army forces will remain in the security zones of Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza to protect the residents of the occupied territories.

Katz, regarding Lebanon and its ally Iran, namely Hezbollah, also brought Iran into the matter and threatened that the Zionist regime would attack Tehran again if necessary.

Simultaneously with emphasizing the maintenance of the Zionist regime's forces in southern Lebanon, Netanyahu tried to present the recent agreement with Beirut as a historical achievement in an interview with Yedioth Ahronoth; an agreement that, according to his claim, allows for the continued presence of the Zionist regime's army in southern Lebanon.

On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed an agreement in Washington mediated by the United States led by Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, which provided for the gradual withdrawal of the Zionist regime from Lebanese territory, a process to begin from two test areas. In his statements to this newspaper, Netanyahu linked the continuation of the occupation of parts of southern Lebanon to entering a new phase of relations with Beirut and claimed that his government would make every effort to achieve a peace agreement between the two sides.

As a sign of the continued field presence of the Zionist regime, its army has established gates for passage between what is called the yellow zone and the border zone in southern Lebanon. This action has been taken simultaneously with the continued military presence of the Zionist regime inside Lebanese territory.

The yellow line is a line established by the Zionist regime during its recent attack on southern Lebanon, which it calls a security belt. This line extends in some places from the border of the occupied territories to about 10 kilometers deep into Lebanese territory.

The official Lebanese news agency (NNA) reported that the Zionist regime's army has created gates between the yellow zone, the border zone, and the area south of the Litani River, but did not provide further details on the number, location, or nature of these gates. In this regard, the Lebanese news agency announced that Zionist military forces have demolished roads, especially the route between the "Hamoul" area to the town of "Naqoura" and then "Aita al-Shaab," and have also cut down old trees on both sides of this route.

According to this report, Zionist soldiers also detonated several houses in the "Beit Yahoun-Hadatha" area and destroyed other houses in the town of "Al-Tayri" in the "Bint Jbeil" area.

These actions took place simultaneously with Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, accompanied by Yisrael Katz, the Minister of War of this regime, to areas in southern Lebanon that the Zionist regime has occupied and calls a security belt. This was Netanyahu's first visit to occupied Lebanese areas after the security agreement between the Zionist regime and the Lebanese government. An agreement reached last Friday with U.S. mediation, according to which the Zionist regime is to hand over two areas in southern Lebanon to the Lebanese army.

During the Zionist regime's war against Lebanon from March until now, over four thousand Lebanese have been martyred and more than one million people displaced.

On the other hand, Gadi Eisenkot, the former Chief of Staff of the Zionist regime's army and leader of the opposition party "Yesh Atid," launched a harsh attack on Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of frightening the public opinion of the Zionist regime with claims about Iran having a nuclear bomb. Yedioth Ahronoth, citing Eisenkot, reported that he said at a conference in the center of the occupied territories, "Netanyahu made misleading statements. Iran never possessed any nuclear bomb. He makes false claims to scare Israeli public opinion."

These remarks refer to Netanyahu's statements in an interview with Channel 14 of the Zionist regime on Tuesday evening, where he claimed to have attacked Iran twice to save the Zionist regime from destruction by Iran's nuclear bombs.

Eisenkot, who served as the Chief of Staff of the Zionist regime's army from 2015 to 2019, had announced on Tuesday that he intends to run for the position of Prime Minister of this regime.

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