Joseph Aoun's Claim: I Chose Negotiation with Israel to Prevent Lebanon from Falling into the Abyss!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's President, stated in remarks that he made the decision to continue negotiations with the Zionist regime with the aim of preventing the country from entering a critical situation. He stated, "I chose the path of negotiation to prevent the country from being led toward the abyss."

The President of Lebanon also emphasized that his country's government remains committed to its decision to continue negotiations with the Zionist regime and will pursue this process.

In this regard, the Lebanese Embassy in Washington announced that the White House has formally invited Joseph Aoun, the President of Lebanon, to travel to the United States and meet with Donald Trump on July 21. According to the embassy's statement, this invitation "reflects the enduring partnership" between the two countries and provides an opportunity for dialogue on common issues, including bilateral relations, regional security, and continued U.S. support for Lebanon's sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity, and institutions.

This trip comes after Lebanon and the Zionist regime last month signed a "framework agreement" with U.S. mediation; an agreement aimed at ending the war between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah. This agreement was reached after several rounds of direct negotiations between the two sides in Washington.

According to this report, Joseph Aoun and Donald Trump's talks are expected to focus on the implementation of the framework agreement's requirements, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, the expansion of the Lebanese government's sovereignty in the south of the country, and the examination of the agreement's implementation mechanisms.

At the same time, this agreement has faced criticism. Critics point to the ambiguity in the agreement's legal status and the lack of a clear timeline for the withdrawal of Zionist forces.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime has announced the holding of a new round of negotiations with Lebanon next week in the city of Rome, but Lebanese officials have stated they have no knowledge of such a meeting. A Lebanese source told The National newspaper, "We have no information about this; the Israelis have made such a claim, but no official notification has been given to us." The source added that Italian officials were also surprised by Israel's announcement of this news.

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