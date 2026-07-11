Israeli drone strikes kill one, wound several in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: A series of Israeli drone strikes have hit southern Lebanon, killing one person and wounding several others, as Israeli attacks continued across the region despite ongoing preparations for the implementation of a US-mediated framework agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

The deadliest strike targeted a motorcycle on the al-Doha road in the town of Kfarrumman in the Nabatieh district on Friday afternoon. A young man was martyred in the aerial raid, Lebanon’s official National News Agency said.

An Israeli drone also targeted a car in the same area, seriously wounding another young man, who was transferred to a hospital in the city of Sidon.

Earlier in the day, two people were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a van as they were collecting rubbish between Shoukin and Kfar Dajjal.

Israeli drones also targeted the outskirts of the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon, including the al-Hariq neighborhood near Kfar Tibnit village. There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Separately, the Israeli military carried out large-scale demolition operations inside the border town of Khiam in the Marjayoun district. The surrounding area was rattled as successive explosions were heard overnight.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon occur despite a framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel on June 26 under US mediation, which aims to end the offensive and secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Israeli forces continue to occupy regions in southern Lebanon, with some areas held for decades and others taken during the 2023-2024 war, while they have advanced over 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory in the most recent offensive.

Since March 2, the Israeli military’s offensives in Lebanon have claimed the lives of over 4,300 people and injured more than 12,200 others, according to reports from Lebanese authorities, while also displacing more than one million individuals.

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