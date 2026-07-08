Qalibaf: US Era of 'Bullying and Extortion' Is Over

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has lambasted the United States for committing major violations of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding (MoU), stressing that Washington’s “era of bullying and extortion” is over.

Citing breaches involving the Strait of Hormuz, the reinstatement of oil sanctions, attacks on southern Iran, and continued Israeli military aggression in Lebanon, Qalibaf stressed on Tuesday night that Washington’s violations will fail to weaken Iran’s resolve.

“Major MoU violations by the US: [1.] Violating Iranian adjustments in the Strait, [2.] Reinstating oil sanctions, [3.] Attacks on southern Iran, [4.] Continued Zionist aggression on Lebanon,” Iranian parliament speaker said on X.

“The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold,” Qalibaf stressed.

On July 17, Iran and the US signed a Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts and includes a commitment from both sides to hold further talks on a final agreement in the next 60 days.

Under the 14-point deal, Iran is required to ensure toll-free passage for commercial vessels for at least 60 days, with full restoration of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.

Qalibaf’s remarks came after Iranian media outlets reported several explosions heard near the Sirik County and Qeshm Island in the southern Iranian Hormozgan Province.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces also said in a statement that they had “completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions.”

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to hostile states and their allies in response to the US-Israeli aggression and then began asserting more control in retaliation for the US sustaining an illegal naval blockade of Iranian ports and vessels despite a standing ceasefire.

The Islamic Republic has stressed its legitimate right to sovereignty over the strait, noting that the strategic waterway will never return to its pre-war conditions and that it will be administered by the Islamic Republic in accordance with international law.

Separately, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said on X early on Wednesday that, over the past three weeks, the US had repeatedly violated Articles 1 and 2 of the MoU through the actions of Israel in Lebanon and threatening statements directed at Iran.

“Iran, while issuing a serious warning about the consequences of the United States breach of its commitments, will take decisive measures to safeguard its national interests and national security,” Gharibabadi stressed.

Following Washington’s strikes on southern Iran, the country’s top military command vowed that the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces would deliver a “crushing response,” pledging not to allow Washington to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

“It is reiterated that the only safe passage for commercial vessels and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz is the route designated by the Islamic Republic,” Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stressed, promising not to let the “American terrorism” go unanswered.

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