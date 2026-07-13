Iran Deputy FM Calls for Pre-Approved Response Mechanism to Assassination Attempts on Leader, Officials

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has called on the Supreme National Security Council or the Parliament to enact a practical regulation that would predetermine Iran’s decisive and “regret-inducing” response to any assassination attempt targeting the Leader of the Islamic Revolution or senior military and state officials.

Posting on his official X account on Sunday, Gharibabadi stressed that the move would be a natural continuation of Iran’s established strategy of delivering a crushing response to any military aggression against the country.

“In continuation of the strategy of delivering a crushing response to any military aggression against the country, the Supreme National Security Council or the Parliament needs to approve a practical regulation that stipulates the Islamic Republic’s decisive and regret-inducing response in the event of any assassination attempt against the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, military and state officials, be predetermined in advance,” Gharibabadi wrote.

“No action against Iran should go unanswered,” he added.

The senior diplomat’s statement emphasizes the Islamic Republic’s firm commitment to ensuring that any hostile act against the pillars of the Islamic Revolution will face immediate, calculated, and overwhelming consequences.

By advocating for a pre-approved legal framework, Gharibabadi highlighted the need to eliminate any ambiguity in Iran’s response mechanism, thereby strengthening the country’s deterrence posture and sending an unmistakable signal to potential aggressors.

Gharibabadi’s remarks come at a time when the Islamic Republic continues to demonstrate its readiness and capability to defend its red lines, reaffirming that Iran’s strategic patience is matched by its determination to respond forcefully when necessary.

The call serves as both a legal and political reinforcement of the principle that has guided Iran’s defense doctrine for years, which is strength through preparedness and justice through decisive action.

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