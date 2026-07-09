Iranian Deputy FM: Trump's Remarks Show He Understands Language of Force Better

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says that US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about Iran clearly vindicate Tehran’s position that it should retaliate against any bullying action by the United States and its allies.

In a Wednesday post on his X account, Gharibabadi said that Trump’s degrading and threatening comments about Iran, made during a summit of NATO leaders in the Turkish capital Ankara earlier in the day, proved that his policies on Iran had clearly failed.

“Today's statements by Trump, ranging from insults to the Iranian nation to threats of further attacks, are not a sign of strength, but rather an admission of the failure of a policy that for years has been built on force, sanctions, and threats, and has failed to bring the Iranian nation to its knees,” he said in a Farsi-language post.

At the NATO summit, Trump called Iranians “scum” and “sick people” and declared the ceasefire agreement “over.”

Trump’s remarks came after a renewed exchange of fire between Iran and the US in the Persian Gulf, despite a ceasefire agreement reached between the two countries last month that envisioned a full end to US-Israeli aggression on Iran.

Iran has blamed the escalation on the US and its repeated violations of the terms of the ceasefire, including its lack of attention to a clause in the agreement that gives Iran the right to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway critical to international energy transit.

Gharibabadi said Trump’s desperate remarks showed that the only way he can be tamed is through the use of force.

“Criminal and killer Trump must be spoken to in his own language; apparently, he understands the language of force better!” he said.

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