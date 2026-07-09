Ayatollah Arafi Thanks Grand Ayatollahs, Clergy, and Millions in Tehran and Qom for Historic Funeral of Martyr Leader

This historic and unprecedented funeral in Tehran and Qom formed a chain of the splendor of faith, resistance, and unity, and a firm barrier against the enemies; inspired by it, the honorable officials of the armed forces and the axis of resistance must stand against aggressors and those who seek excess.

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency — ABNA — Ayatollah Arafi, director of the seminaries, in two separate messages expressed gratitude for the passionate and steadfast presence of the people, the maraji‘, the clergy, and all segments of the unified Iranian nation in the funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader in Tehran and Qom. The text of these messages is as follows:

Message of appreciation to the people of Tehran

In the Name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate.

‘Allah has preferred those who strive with their wealth and their lives over those who sit back by a degree; and to all, Allah has promised the best. And Allah has preferred those who strive over those who sit back with a great reward.’

Insightful, revolutionary, and proud people of Tehran; Brave youth of the capital of the Islamic Revolution;

With greetings to the sacred presence of Imam al‑Mahdi (may our souls be sacrificed for him) and condolences on the days of mourning for the Household of God and the martyrdom of the wise and steadfast Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (may his pure soul be sanctified), and the noble martyrs:

Tehran, the mother‑city of the Islamic world, once again in one of the most sensitive moments of the history of the Islamic Revolution fulfilled its historic duty. With an aware, magnificent, and steadfast presence in the funeral of the pure body of the martyred and beloved Leader of the nation, you created an enduring epic of faith and honor. You noble people of Tehran — old and young, women and men, tradespeople, academics, elites, and the esteemed clergy — with your million‑strong presence in the streets of this city, displayed to the world the unbreakable bond of ‘Ummah and Imamate,’ and renewed your covenant with the lofty ideals of the Islamic Revolution and your pledge to the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei (may his blessings endure).

This roaring ocean of people in the capital of Islamic Iran was not only an embodiment of allegiance to the guardianship, but a loud and enemy‑breaking cry that shook the aggressors and ill‑wishers of this land. You showed that Tehran remains the boiling center of insight and resistance, and that in continuing the path of the two Imams of the Revolution and the blood‑soaked martyrs, no hesitation will enter your hearts. This epic presence in Tehran was a clear message to all the free people of the world and the axis of resistance that the path of avenging the pure blood of the martyrs and standing against the arrogant powers will be pursued with firmer resolve than ever.

I, while expressing deep gratitude for this immense passion, awareness, and loyalty, sincerely thank all the noble people of Tehran and other cities of Islamic Iran, the honorable officials, service forces, the esteemed families of martyrs, veterans, guests from various countries, and all those who played a role in creating this historic epic. I ask God Almighty to make this epic presence a treasure for your Hereafter, and under the care of Imam al‑Mahdi (AS) and the prayers of the pure souls of the martyrs, to sustain honor, dignity, and lasting security for Islamic Iran.

May these meaningful presences and Ashura‑inspired mokebs continue, and may the widespread participation of the dear people in memorial ceremonies and renewal of allegiance increase the splendor of jihad and resistance, and may all this be accepted by God Almighty and receive the special grace of Imam al‑Mahdi (AS).

‘And victory is only from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise.’

Alireza Arafi Director of the Seminaries

Message of appreciation to the maraji‘ and the people of Qom

In the Name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate.

‘Do not think of those who are killed in the path of Allah as dead; rather, they are alive, receiving sustenance from their Lord.’

Noble people and dear youth of Qom; Esteemed clergy and seminary scholars;

With greetings and condolences on the days of mourning for the Master of Martyrs (AS) and the martyrdom of the Leader and Imam of the Ummah and the noble martyrs:

You people of Qom have stood under the banner of noble Islam for more than a thousand years and have created honor. Especially in the past century, alongside the maraji‘ and the guardianship, you have shown your value‑orientation, sacrifice, faith, and steadfastness. After the movement of Imam Khomeini (may his soul be sanctified), for more than sixty years you have displayed the peak of greatness, sacrifice, and leadership in the movement and the Islamic Revolution.

Now, in the funeral of the pure body and mourning for the mujahid Imam and great Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (may his soul be sanctified), and in pledging allegiance to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei (may his blessings endure), you have added a golden page to your vast history. The roaring waves of people — youth, women, men, tradespeople, students, scholars, elders, maraji‘, and elites of the seminary and university — from Qom and across the country created a great and Ashura‑like epic unprecedented in the history of Qom, the Islamic Revolution, and the seminary, and produced double honor.

Bravo to this firm resolve, steadfastness, passionate participation, unifying presence, enemy‑breaking spirit, and your loud cry in defense of Islam and the Islamic Revolution. The resonance of your presence and awareness, and the roaring waves of your old and young, promise the continuation of the path of the two Imams of the Revolution and the noble martyrs, the path of jihad and resistance against the enemies of Islam, Iran, and humanity, and the path of avenging the blood of your martyred and beloved Leader and the oppressed and powerful martyrs of Iran and the axis of resistance.

This historic and unprecedented funeral in Tehran and Qom formed a chain of the splendor of faith, resistance, unity, and a firm barrier against the enemies; inspired by it, the honorable officials of the armed forces and the axis of resistance must stand against aggressors and those who seek excess.

While expressing abundant gratitude to all the dear people of Qom, the honorable officials, planners, supporters, participants, and dear guests from across the country and the world, I thank the esteemed scholars, dear seminary members, students, and scholars, and especially the grand maraji‘, Ayatollahs Javadi Amoli and Subhani (may their blessings endure).

I hope that street presences and Ashura‑inspired mokebs continue, and that the participation of the dear people in memorial programs, renewal of allegiance, and covenant increases the splendor of jihad and resistance and the presence of the dear people, and that all this receives the grace and acceptance of God Almighty, Imam al‑Mahdi (AS), and Lady Fatima Masuma (SA).

‘And victory is only from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise.’

Alireza Arafi Director of the Seminaries”**