3.8 million mourners attend martyred Leader’s funeral in Najaf: PMU

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd al-Shaabi) says an estimated 3.8 million people from across the country participated in the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in the holy city of Najaf.

According to Iraqi media reports, Hashd al-Shaabi stated on Wednesday that based on preliminary estimates, the number of participants along the funeral procession route, including the huge crowds in side streets and other gatherings, reached approximately 3.8 million people.

The coffins of the martyred Leader and members of his family arrived Tuesday evening at Najaf International Airport, where they were officially received by Iraqi and Iranian officials.

A funeral procession was held in Najaf on Wednesday before the body of the martyred Leader was moved to the holy city of Karbala.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and a delegation of senior Iranian officials traveled to Najaf to participate in the funeral ceremony.

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