Sheikh Maher Hammoud: Without Ayatollah Khamenei's Support, Gaza's Legendary Resilience Would Not Have Taken Shape

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Maher Hammoud, head of the International Union of Resistance Scholars, says support from the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was instrumental in sustaining Palestinian resistance in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Hammoud said in an interview with IRNA that without Ayatollah Khamenei’s backing, “this legendary resilience” in Gaza and the West Bank would not have taken shape.

Hammoud said the martyred Leader had placed Palestine at the top of his priorities and had undertaken numerous initiatives in support of the Palestinian cause, many of which were never made public.

He added that Ayatollah Khamenei consistently called for Islamic unity and a unified political stance against the United States, Israel and their plans to dominate the region and exploit its resources.

Hammoud described Ayatollah Khamenei as an inspiring leader who restored Palestine to its rightful place in Islamic belief, political understanding and the broader civilizational vision of the Muslim community.

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