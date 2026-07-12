Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Municipal Workers, Destroy Farm in Central West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Illegal Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian municipal workers in the central West Bank and destroyed a farm northwest of the city of Nablus, as violations by Israeli occupation forces and extremist settlers continue unabated across the occupied territories.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that the settlers assaulted municipal workers from Qabalan while they were installing an electricity line in the Ain al-Qasab area on Saturday, forcing them to suspend the work.

In a separate incident northwest of Nablus, illegal settlers attacked a farm in the al-Masoudieh area, destroying an agricultural structure, according to the head of the al-Masoudieh Land Defense Committee, Diab Haji.

Local sources also told WAFA that settlers attacked the Khirbet Masoud area near the town of Ya'bad on Saturday morning, unleashed their livestock onto agricultural land, damaging crops and trees.

Additionally, illegal settlers damaged crops in the al-Khalayel area of al-Mughayyir village, east of Ramallah, after grazing their livestock on Palestinian-owned farmland.

On Friday, six Palestinians from the same family were injured after extremist Jewish settlers attacked them, viciously beat and pepper-sprayed them in their faces, injuring an elderly man as well as several women and children in the Huwara community of the Masafer Yatta region, south of the city of al-Khalil.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated the injured civilians before transferring them to a hospital.

Osama Makhamreh, an anti-settlement activist, said the settlers attacked the family of 80-year-old Ibrahim Ismail al-Jabour, while they were on their land near their home.

Makhamreh added that Israeli military forces provided protection for the occupiers before arresting Qassem Ibrahim al-Jabour, Yasser Youssef al-Jabour and Ibrahim Omar al-Jabour.

As reported by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, there were 3,488 incidents of aggression by illegal settlers in the West Bank in the first half of this year, causing the deaths of 17 Palestinians.

Since October 2023, the occupied West Bank has experienced a surge in Israeli military offensives and assaults by settlers, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,179 Palestinians. Another 12,666 individuals have been injured, and around 24,000 people have been abducted, according to official Palestinian figures.

.....................

End/ 257