Ayatollah Khamenei Was Great Leader Who Stood with Oppressed, Understood Difference Between Judaism and Zionism

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Jewish anti-Zionist organization Neturei Karta International in a statement of condolence to the Iranian nation has stressed the fact that the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was a great leader who stood firmly with the oppressed people of the world.

“Ayatollah Khamenei was a great leader who stood firmly with the oppressed people of the world, especially the oppressed people of Palestine, who continue to suffer under the Zionist regime. At the same time, he clearly understood the difference between Judaism and Zionism,” the statement reads.

The full text of the statement is as follows:

With the help of the Almighty

On the occasion of the funeral of the late Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali

Khamenei, we, of Neturei Karta International, a global religious anti-Zionist movement, extend our heartfelt condolences, on behalf of anti-Zionist religious Jews worldwide, to H.E. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, his entire family and to the entire Iranian nation.

At this difficult time, following the unjust and unprovoked Zionist attacks upon Iran, the brutal assassination of its leader, the tragic murder of many innocent people, and the destruction of infrastructure, including the bombing of the Rafi’-Nia Jewish synagogue in Tehran, we stand in sincere solidarity with the Iranian people.

We condemn these Zionist crimes and all their acts of aggression committed in pursuit of war, domination, and oppression.

Ayatollah Khamenei was a great leader who stood firmly with the oppressed people of the world, especially the oppressed people of Palestine, who continue to suffer under the Zionist regime. At the same time, he clearly understood the difference between Judaism and Zionism.

He knew that Zionist crimes are not condoned by the Jewish religion, that the State of Israel does not represent world Jewry, including the Jews in occupied Palestine, and that the Jewish people should never be held accountable for crimes committed supposedly in their name.

Contrary to massive Zionist propaganda, Ayatollah Khamenei was always a friend of the Jewish people and never their enemy. He respected Jews in general, and the Jewish community of Iran in particular.

He continued the traditional legacy of his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who publicly stated:

‘We regard the society of Jews to be distinct and separate from the Zionists.’

The Islamic Republic of Iran always recognized, respected and protected its Jewish minority population, granting them religious rights and special political representation, including a reserved seat in parliament beyond what their numbers alone would require.

Jewish institutions, synagogues, cemeteries, and holy gravesites of Jewish prophets have been preserved and treated with respect.

Authentic Jews, following the teachings of the Jewish religion, were never the enemy of Iran. The Jewish religion requires Jews to be loyal citizens and peaceful neighbors wherever they live. Jewish teaching forbids rebellion against any nation.

According to Jewish belief, the Jewish people are in a Divinely decreed exile and are forbidden to end it by force, war, or by any physical means. Jews await the ultimate Messianic redemption, which the Almighty Himself will bring, ushering in a spiritual future when all mankind will recognize His kingdom and serve Him together in peace and harmony.

The Zionist State of Israel is a catastrophe. Since its inception it has wrought death and suffering to nonJews and Jews alike.

The Zionist regime treats anyone who stands in the way of its crimes and occupation as an enemy — Palestinians, Iranians, and even anti-Zionist Jews — accuses them of being antisemitic, and treats them with the utmost cruelty.

Furthermore, the State of Israel causes hatred and danger toward Jews worldwide by committing crimes supposedly in their name.

Even worse, since its inception, the Zionist movement has attempted to uproot authentic Jewish faith from the hearts and lives of countless Jewish people.

In this sense, we too are once again victims of Zionism.

In fact, Zionism and the State of Israel are the greatest cause of exacerbating antisemitism worldwide.

We, as religious Jews, declare that the ongoing crimes, occupation, oppression, wars, and murder committed by the Zionist regime — the State of ‘Israel’ — are violations of Judaism and do not represent world Jewry.

The recent Zionist attack on the Jewish synagogue in Tehran proves that the Zionist movement is not acting for the safety of the Jewish people or the preservation of the Jewish religion, but rather advancing and supporting their national movement, in contrast to the Jewish religion, or the interest of its people.

May the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rest in peace. May the Almighty reward him for all his good deeds.

We pray that his successor, H.E. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, should be blessed with a complete, speedy recovery and long healthy years.

May the Almighty bestow upon him wisdom and success to lead in the path of justice, dignity, and support for the oppressed.

May the Almighty bless the Iranian nation with peace, security, and prosperity.

May the Almighty comfort the Iranian nation and all those who mourn.

May the Almighty bring an end to all suffering caused by Zionist aggression.

May the entire State of Israel be speedily and peacefully dismantled, so that justice, peace, and harmony may prevail for all people in the region, non-Jews and Jews alike.

May we merit to see the fulfillment of the Jewish prayer: ‘All nations shall form one bond to do the will of the Almighty wholeheartedly.’

And as the prophet Isaiah said (2:4): ‘They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.’ Amen.

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss

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