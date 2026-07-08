Iran President thanks Iraq for honoring martyred Leader, calls for stronger cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed appreciation to the Iraqi government and people for hosting the commemoration ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, describing the event as a reflection of the two nations’ deep historical, cultural, and religious ties while emphasizing the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation across multiple fields.

During the meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Faili al-Zaidi in Baghdad on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian expressed his profound gratitude to the government and the people of Iraq for their dignified arrangements in hosting the grand funeral processions and welcoming ceremonies for the martyred Leader. He described Iraq’s hospitality as a testament to the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and spiritual bonds shared by the two nations, characterizing it as a symbol of Islamic solidarity.

Reviewing the growing trajectory of bilateral relations, President Pezeshkian underscored the necessity of deepening cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest. To facilitate this, he extended a formal invitation to the Iraqi prime minister to visit Tehran, suggesting that such a visit could usher in a new era of political, economic, security, and regional cooperation.

Addressing recent regional developments, the president emphasized the vital importance of maintaining stability, security, and sustainable peace. Regarding international agreements and conflict resolution, he remarked, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always fulfilled its commitments with goodwill and responsibility. However, experience has shown that the United States has not adhered to its obligations, and Iran will not accept any breach of agreements or deviations from established accords.

In response, Prime Minister Al-Zaidi offered his condolences regarding the martyrdom of the Islamic Revolution’s great Leader. He stated that the Iraqi government and people consider participating in these commemorations a moral and religious duty, describing the martyred Leader as a transformative figure in the Islamic world.

The prime minister also reaffirmed Baghdad’s serious intent to expand strategic cooperation with Iran, based on mutual respect, shared interests, and good neighborliness.

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