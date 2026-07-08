Iran, Iraq officials stress bilateral cooperation to remove obstacles for Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Officials from Iran’s Ilam province and Iraq’s Wasit Governorate have reviewed the implementation of previous agreements, highlighting the need for bilateral cooperation to eliminate obstacles and improve welfare infrastructure for Arbaeen pilgrims.

Tajeddin Salehian, the Political and Security Deputy of Ilam Province in Iran, met with Adnan Al-Zubaidi, the Deputy Governor of Wasit, at the Zurbatiyah border terminal on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both parties emphasized their strong commitment to facilitating the movement of Arbaeen pilgrims and ensuring the full implementation of previous agreements.

Salehian highlighted the strategic importance of the relations between the two provinces, stating that the purpose of the meeting was to remove barriers and enhance the necessary infrastructure to ensure a dignified reception for the pilgrims.

Emphasizing the strong ties between the two nations and honoring the memory of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, he said that the funeral procession in Iraq would once again showcase the depth of this unbreakable bond to the world—an alliance that has thwarted the strategies of those who oppose Islam.

He expressed pride in the solidarity shown by the Iraqi government and people in honoring the pilgrims and urged increased cooperation to facilitate a smoother pilgrimage route during the upcoming Arbaeen. Salehian also announced that Iran and Ilam Province are ready to provide any necessary technical and infrastructural assistance to the Iraqi side.

For his part, Al-Zubaidi highlighted the importance of developing bilateral cooperation, referring to the late leader as a figure belonging to the entire Islamic world, and regarded Iraq’s hosting of the funeral ceremony as a point of honor.

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