Strategic Revenge Means Expelling US from Region; Trump, Netanyahu Must Also Face Justice: Gen. Rezaei

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Mohsen Rezaei has distinguished between strategic revenge, namely expulsion of the United States from the region, and revenge to be exacted upon the main perpetrators over the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking in a televised interview on Tuesday, Rezaei, an advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, said the "strategic retribution must certainly be achieved so that the path to our progress remains open."

He added that accountability should also extend to those directly responsible for the atrocity.

"In addition, the two individuals responsible for the assassination of the martyred Leader must not escape retribution,” the official noted, referring to US President Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rezaei made the remarks while discussing the millions-strong public participation in farewell and funeral ceremonies held in honor of the martyred Leader across Iran earlier, describing the turnout as the culmination of a broader popular movement rather than an isolated event.

According to the former IRGC commander, the ceremonies represented the latest stage of a process that had evolved from the Iranian nation's resistance in the face of unprovoked enemy aggression into broader political participation acquiring an ideological and faith-based dimension.

"To put it another way, the thought and path of the martyred Leader have transcended his physical presence and have become embedded in society and among the Iranian people, bringing them closer together."

He said the massive public turnout confounded the enemies' expectation that public participation would remain limited, adding that the ceremonies reflected the continuation of the Iranian nation's resilience.

Turning to Iraq, which is to host extensive funeral processions for the martyred Leader on Wednesday, Rezaei said the processions due to be held in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala would demonstrate the close bonds between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples.

"The Iraqi people will welcome the man who prevented Baghdad from falling to the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group," the advisor stated, commenting on the Islamic Republic’s indispensable contribution under Ayatollah Khamenei to Iraq’s fight in the face of the terror outfit following its emergence in the Arab country in 2014.

He described the upcoming ceremonies as an event that would further strengthen relations between Iran and Iraq.

"The funeral processions for the martyred Leader in Iraq will further strengthen the relationship between the Iranian and Iraqi nations."

According to Rezaei, closer ties between the two countries could contribute to broader regional objectives.

"By deepening the bonds between the peoples and governments of Iran and Iraq, we can plan for the independence of the West Asia region from the Israeli regime and the United States."

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