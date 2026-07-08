Representative of Ayatollah Sistani will lead funeral prayers for martyred leader in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imam Hussain Holy Shrine has announced that Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalaei, the representative of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, will lead the funeral prayers for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq.

The Secretariat of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine announced on Tuesday that Al-Karbalaei will lead the funeral prayer for the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday at the shrine of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him).

It emphasized that all preparations for the funeral procession have been completed in accordance with directives from the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority.

Earlier, in a message to the office of the martyred leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Reza Sistani, the eldest son of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, said that Grand Ayatollah Sistani would be unable to lead prayers over the body of the martyred leader due to his physical limitations and health conditions.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred in a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28, 2026, at the outset of a 40-day war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His assassination triggered widespread condemnation and mourning across Iran and the Axis of Resistance, with participants in the funeral ceremonies carrying red flags as a declaration that the demand for justice and retribution for the martyred Leader remains alive.

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