Iran Red Crescent Dispatches Relief Teams to Iraq for Martyred Imam Funeral Ceremonies

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Red Crescent Society of Khuzestan Province, southwest Iran, has dispatched 15 relief teams to Iraq to provide emergency coverage during the funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Khuzestan Red Crescent Director General Hassan Aboudi Mazraei said the deployment includes 55 operational personnel who have begun their mission in the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

He said the teams will remain in Iraq until the conclusion of the ceremonies and continue providing emergency and rescue services for participants as long as needed.

Mazraei said the 15 teams have been sent with full rescue equipment and are made up of some of the province’s most experienced rescue workers, who will provide emergency assistance to mourners throughout the events.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was assassinated in an airstrike on his office and residence in Tehran on February 28, on the first day of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran. Several of his family members, including his 14-month-old granddaughter, also lost their lives in the strike.

A week-long memorial service began in Tehran on Friday, July 3, when senior officials from dozens of countries paid their respects to the martyred Leader and his family. A farewell ceremony was also held at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a funeral procession in the capital city on Monday.

A funeral procession also takes place on Tuesday in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, which will be followed by memorial ceremonies in Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Karbala the following day.

The week-long service will conclude on Thursday, July 9, when the martyred Leader will be laid to rest at Imam Reza’s shrine in the city of Mashhad, northeastern Iran.

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