Video: A brief and beautiful overview of life of martyred leader…

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency — ABNA — Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei (may God have mercy on him), the wise leader of the Islamic Revolution, at the age of 86, on the 10th day of the blessed month of Ramadan 1447 and the 9th of Esfand 1404, in the sanctuary of work and struggle, while reciting the Holy Qur’an, beside his daughter, son‑in‑law, daughter‑in‑law, and their dear children, attained the great honor of martyrdom — casting not only Iran, but the awakened conscience of the Islamic world, into profound grief.”**