AEOI Chief: Martyred Leader Steered Iran's Nuclear Industry Through Guidance, Support

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Eslami, vice president and head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), highlighting the role of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the advancement of the country’s peaceful nuclear program, says Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei steered the industry through his guidance and support.

Speaking on a television program dubbed “Time to Rise” and while offering condolences on the martyrdom of the Leader, Eslami elaborated on the history of interactions with the martyred Leader and his guidance on emerging technologies and scientific advancement.

According to him, Ayatollah Khamenei’s initiative was the foundational development that enabled the nuclear industry to pursue and achieve its set objectives through an efficient mechanism and by relying on domestic capabilities.

Stating that Iran’s path of progress continued despite obstructions by the enemies, Eslami said: “We thank God Almighty for possessing such a discerning and zealous people who, by correctly grasping the exigencies of the times, elevated the country's standing in the eyes of the world through their meaningful presence.”

Enumerating the nuclear-related developments, the AEOI chief said clean and sustainable energy was a priority of Iran, which, like other nations, pledged to increase its power plants and is now moving swiftly toward that goal.

He said that prior to the Islamic Revolution, studies were conducted abroad for various nuclear power plants, which were later brought in-house by the late Leader, who, for the first time in 2007, emphasized the necessity of generating 20,000 megawatts of nuclear power.

Noting that enemies prevented companies and countries from cooperating with Iran, Eslami said they also engaged in industrial sabotage and assassinated Iranian scientists and even resorted to wars to deprive a country like Iran of nuclear technology that plays a vital role in sectors such as mining, industries like oil, gas, and petrochemicals, agriculture, healthcare, and environmental protection.

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, discussing the operational status of the Bushehr Nuclear Plant and its record-breaking electricity generation, said the plans have been drawn up for the development of such plants along the country's southern coast as well as in the provinces of Khuzestan and Golestan.

Eslami added that one project in Hormozgan Province aims to achieve the target of generating 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity by the year 2020—a goal that was set in line with the directives of the martyred Leader.

He explained that nuclear power generation has averted the consumption of 131 million barrels of oil, adding that the nuclear plant, in over a decade, had yielded an economic return approximately two and a half times its initial investment cost.

Based on the provisions outlined in the Seventh Development Plan, we have endeavored to pave the way for public participation in investment within the nuclear energy sector, and that in accordance with the 20-year plan, new power plants would gradually meet the industrial and public needs.

Eslami also referred to some 80 types of radiopharmaceuticals in the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran’s product portfolio, highlighting the applications of nuclear technology in the healthcare sector.

He stated that entering the nuclear industry is not limited solely to electricity generation; rather, leveraging the technology's vast potential across various sectors—including medicine—ranks among its most significant achievements.

Currently, 80 types of radiopharmaceuticals, which are continuously supplied to medical and nuclear medicine centers under an agreement with the Iran Food and Drug Administration (IFDA), he announced, adding that approximately 1.5 million people use these products annually, and beyond meeting domestic demand, these radiopharmaceuticals also serve export markets.

He noted that, despite all limitations and pressures, domestically produced radiopharmaceuticals have now moved beyond the research and clinical trial stages and have entered the market-supply phase.

In conclusion, Eslami pointed to the funeral procession of the martyred leader, saying the massive public turnout and the slogans chanted conveyed a clear message to the enemies, who, through their actions, have shown a complete disregard for human and ethical principles and pursue only their own interests.

Today, the people renewed their allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, showing their resolve that they would not spare any effort for the honor and progress of Islamic Iran.

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