Over 200 Foreign Journalists to Cover Imam Khamenei Funeral in Mashhad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the funeral committee says more than 200 foreign journalists have confirmed their participation to provide international coverage of the funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in Mashhad.

Mehdi Shad announced on Tuesday that arrangements for the participation of over 200 foreign journalists have been completed.

The arrangements, including positioning, accommodation, issuance of permits, and access have been finalized, he added.

The martyred Leader’s coffin was carried through Tehran on Monday before continuing its funeral journey to Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad, where he will be laid to rest at the shrine of Imam Reza.

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