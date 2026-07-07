Live coverage: Historic farewell of the people of Qom to the martyred Imam + Videos and images

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Today, July 7, 2026, is a day that the thousands-year-old history of the holy city of Qom will remember forever. This year, the people of Qom meet their leader and guide not on the usual 19th of Dey (Iranian month), but today, with the difference that this time they carry his sacred and blood-stained body upon their shoulders.

Today, the sacred body of the leader of mystics is a guest at the holy Jamkaran Mosque, a place where he spent years in quiet solitude and intimate prayer, but today millions from Qom, across Iran, and from many nations gather to pray over his body and bid him a final farewell.

According to an ABNA correspondent at Jamkaran Mosque, hours before the ceremony began, the main courtyard, prayer halls, porticos, and outer grounds were already filled with millions of mourners. The call to dawn prayer echoed from the minarets of Jamkaran Mosque this morning, and within hours the people would perform the funeral prayer over the body of their martyred Imam.

As previously announced, after the funeral prayer, the sacred body will be carried through the millions-strong crowd of mourners along the Boulevard Payambar e Azam in Qom, then moved to the holy shrine of Lady Fatima Masumeh (SA), the Lady of Grace, for a final circumambulation.

Stay with us for minute-by-minute coverage of this magnificent and historic ceremony.

18:50 | An elderly Iraqi man: Since the martyrdom of Seyyed Ali Khamenei, I have neither eaten Suhoor nor Iftar for three full days and nights.

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Announcement No. 3 from Astan Quds Razavi regarding the funeral and burial ceremony of the martyred leader of the Revolution

Astan Quds Razavi, in order to properly host the pilgrims participating in the funeral and burial ceremony of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and the other esteemed martyrs from his honorable family, has prepared and arranged a comprehensive set of special services.

With the cooperation of Razavi servant volunteers, 30 reception stations have been activated along the routes leading to the holy city of Mashhad, especially at the Imam Reza (AS) roadside complexes, and are currently providing services.

In the city of Mashhad and around the holy Razavi Shrine, over 400 service stations are ready to receive pilgrims attending the funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Tens of thousands of overnight stays have been arranged at stations and complexes affiliated with Astan Quds Razavi.

All medical capacities of Astan Quds Razavi will also be at the service of the devoted followers of the martyred Imam.

Necessary arrangements have been made for proper service provision across various sectors including welfare, infrastructure, cultural, promotional, safety, health, and medical services.

Dear pilgrims, for further information, please contact the national response system of Astan Quds Razavi at 138 or visit the comprehensive portal of Astan Quds Razavi at www.razavi.ir.

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18:45 | The atmosphere along the funeral route for the martyred leader in Najaf and the final preparations to welcome the sacred bodies.

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12:35 PM | The funeral ceremony for the martyred leader in Qom has concluded. The magnificent and historic funeral ceremony for the martyred leader of the Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has come to an end in the holy city of Qom.

The sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution and his martyred family will be escorted in Iraq tomorrow.

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12:15 PM | A magnificent farewell by a sea of devotees to Iran's martyred leader in Qom.

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To receive services for the funeral ceremony of the martyred Imam in Mashhad (including accommodation, transportation, and routing), please visit the following system: Bayadbarkhast.ir

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12:00 PM | Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani, member of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom: The right to avenge the martyred Imam belongs to the people.

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11:00 AM | The final moments of the funeral ceremony; the vehicle carrying the sacred body has entered the underpass of Pillar 30.

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Al-Ahd Network: Million-strong funeral of the martyred leader in Qom; a historic farewell to the martyred Imam. Iraq's Al-Ahd Network reported that the city of Qom today hosted one of the largest funeral ceremonies in Iran's history, where millions of mourners gathered to honor the memory and path of the martyred Imam, Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

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10:35 AM | The sacred body of "Iran's martyred leader" moves like a ring's jewel through the sea of mourners.

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10:33 AM | The atmosphere of the mourning people alongside the vehicle carrying the sacred body of the martyred Imam, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, on the funeral route in Qom.

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10:10 AM | Heavy traffic at the entrances of Qom province; the deputy chief of the traffic police stated that since last night, heavy traffic has been observed at all entrances to Qom from neighboring provinces. Additionally, the entry of heavy vehicles into Qom has been prohibited since last night. Fortunately, there are no major traffic jams, and drivers are requested not to stop at the city entrances.

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8:09 AM | The vehicle carrying the sacred body of the martyred Imam and his family moves through the massive crowd.

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8:08 AM | The funeral procession officially began from the holy Jamkaran Mosque.

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8:00 AM | The vehicle carrying the sacred body of the martyred leader of the nation ready to depart from the holy Jamkaran Mosque toward the shrine of the Lady Masuma s.a

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7:30 AM | Chants of "Labbaik Seyyed Mojtaba, Supreme Commander" echo through Jamkaran Mosque.

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A memorial service for the martyred leader of the nation will be held this week on Thursday in Chicago, USA.

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Sheikh Zakzaky arrived in Najaf to attend the funeral ceremony.

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7:10 AM | IRIB correspondent in Qom: The number of pilgrims was so high that the doors of Jamkaran Mosque were closed from 2 AM.

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Story by cinema actress Pardis Ahmadieh: My martyred leader, your path continues.

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6:48 AM | Hojjatoleslam Hadi Khamenei, brother of the martyred leader of the Revolution, kisses his coffin.

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6:48 AM | The sacred body of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution was placed at the farewell site for the people at the holy Jamkaran Mosque.



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The moment the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution leaves the holy Jamkaran Mosque.

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6:40 AM | The "Allahu Akbar" cries of women who raise martyrs echo at the farewell to Iran's martyred leader in Jamkaran.

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An endless crowd; Boulevard Payambar e Azam leading to Jamkaran Mosque.

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6:20 AM | The sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution and the martyrs of his family are carried on the shoulders of mourners at the holy Jamkaran Mosque.

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Ayatollah Araafi attends the funeral ceremony.

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Tears of Ayatollah Javadi-Amoli while leading the funeral prayer over the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

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The voice of Iran's martyred leader echoed through Jamkaran Mosque, as mourners wept uncontrollably.

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The funeral prayer was held over the sacred bodies of the martyrs of the martyred leader's family at the holy Jamkaran Mosque.

Lebanese media outlet Al-Binaa described the funeral of the martyred leader of the nation in Tehran as one of the largest public funeral ceremonies in contemporary history. The newspaper, in an article titled "The Hidden Message in the Million-Strong Farewell to the Martyred Leader," wrote: This is one of the largest public funerals in contemporary history, and perhaps the most extensive in the world.

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6:10 AM | The funeral prayer over the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution and the martyrs of his family, led by Ayatollah Javadi-Amoli, has begun at the holy Jamkaran Mosque.

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6:00 AM | Transfer of the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution and the martyrs of his family to the prayer site at Jamkaran Mosque.

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5:45 AM | Aerial view of the massive crowds of mourners at the holy Jamkaran Mosque and surrounding streets before the funeral prayer over the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

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Exclusive ABNA image of the millions-strong presence of blood-seeking mourners at the holy Jamkaran Mosque, hours before the farewell and funeral ceremony.

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The heavenly call to dawn prayer at Jamkaran Mosque and the millions-strong presence of the people.

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The extraordinary atmosphere around Jamkaran Mosque and the people heading to the farewell site..

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ABNA Reporter: Hours before the prayer and funeral ceremony, people have already started heading to Jamkaran Mosque.

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