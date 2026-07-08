Seven-Kilometer Funeral Procession in Qom as Millions Bid Farewell to Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Millions of mourners escort the coffin of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in the city of Qom from the Holy Jamkaran Mosque to the shrine of Lady Fatima Masumeh (PBUH).

The funeral procession began at the Holy Jamkaran Mosque and is continuing along the seven-kilometer Prophet Muhammad Boulevard to the shrine, which has been packed with millions of mourners since the early hours of the morning.

People from across Iran have traveled to Qom to bid farewell to the martyred Leader and his family.

Crowds lining the route chanted religious and revolutionary slogans as they accompanied the coffin in an atmosphere of profound grief and mourning toward the shrine of the revered daughter of Imam Musa al-Kazim.

Religious eulogists also recited elegies throughout the ceremony, adding to the spiritual atmosphere as mourners paid their final respects to the martyred Leader and his family members.

The martyred Leader’s coffin was carried through Tehran on Monday before continuing its funeral journey to Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad, where he will be laid to rest at the shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH).

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