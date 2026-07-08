Iraqi PM to attend official reception for Iran’s martyred Leader’s body at Najaf airport: Source

AhlulBayt News Agency: An informed Iraqi source says Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi will attend an official reception ceremony at Najaf International Airport on Tuesday for the arrival of the body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

According to the source, quoted by Iraqi news outlet Shafaq News, the reception ceremony will be attended by the Iraqi prime minister and other senior Iraqi officials.

No further details were provided.

Iraq is set to hold funeral processions for the martyred Iranian Leader on Wednesday in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala. The ceremonies are part of a week-long memorial service that began in Tehran on Friday, July 3, when senior officials from dozens of countries paid their respects to the martyred Leader and members of his family, who were all killed in an airstrike on Ayatollah Khamenei’s office and residence in Tehran on February 28, the first day of the US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran.

The memorial service also included a farewell ceremony at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a funeral procession in the capital on Monday.

A funeral procession is also being held on Tuesday in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran. The week-long memorial service will conclude on Thursday, July 9, when the martyred Leader will be laid to rest at the shrine of Imam Reza in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

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