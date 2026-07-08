Iran President, Iraqi PM attend official reception for martyred Leader in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi attended an official reception ceremony at Najaf International Airport to receive the body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, ahead of funeral rites in Iraq.

The plane transporting the coffin of the martyred Leader and his family members landed in Najaf on Tuesday night.

The coffins will be taken to funeral processions planned for Wednesday in Najaf and in the holy city of Karbala.

Millions of Iraqis are expected to attend the event, as Ayatollah Khamenei was a respected cleric in Iraq and a source of emulation for millions of Shia Muslims in the Arab country.

PM Al-Zaidi announced Wednesday as a public holiday in Iraq to allow the country to better organize the massive event.

President Pezeshkian had also arrived at Najaf airport to attend the funeral and to hold high-level talks with government officials in the country.

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