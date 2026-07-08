Hamas Official: Martyr Khamenei Viewed Al-Aqsa Flood as 'New Historic Triumph' for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hamas official has emphasized the Palestinian movement’s commitment to the path of resistance, stating that the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, regarded the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as a new historic triumph (Fath al-Futuh) for the Palestinian cause.

Speaking to Iran’s Al-Alam TV network, Osama Hamdan, a member of the Hamas political bureau, reflected on the movement's 34-year relationship with the martyred Leader, which began during their first meeting in 1992. Hamdan noted that Ayatollah Khamenei’s commitment to Palestine was an unyielding, principled stance that went far beyond routine political support, remaining firm despite external regional pressures.

According to Hamdan, the martyred Leader’s support was characterized by four distinct features: a principle-driven commitment that prioritized values over political fluctuations; comprehensive backing for all Palestinian factions regardless of their ideological leanings; the transformation of the Palestinian cause into grassroots, public concern among the Iranian people; and a strategic vision that viewed Palestine as the primary unifying issue of the Islamic world.

Following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023, the martyred Leader immediately extended his support, viewing it as the dawn of a new chapter that would ultimately serve the Palestinian cause and break the perceived invincibility of the Israeli regime’s military.

Hamdan shared that Hamas received a message of congratulations from the martyred Leader in the very first hours of the operation.

He also recalled that the martyred Leader had promised a response to the assassination of former chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, declaring, this happened in Iran, and Iranians will respond, a vow that the Islamic Republic subsequently fulfilled, demonstrating the unity of the Axis of Resistance.

Looking to the future, the senior Hamas official also expressed absolute confidence in the continuation of Iran’s strategic support. He emphasized that the Islamic Republic’s policy regarding Palestine remains institutional and unchanging.

Hamdan expressed confidence in Iran's current Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, pointing to his long-standing revolutionary background and active presence on the battlefronts. He affirmed that since the martyrdom of the late Leader, there has been no disruption or hesitation in Iran's support for the resistance.

Concluding his remarks, Hamdan stressed that the greatest tribute to the martyred leaders is to carry forward their struggle until the final liberation of Palestine.

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