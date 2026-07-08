Iraq ready to host farewell for martyred Leader Ayatollah Khamenei: Karbala governor

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq is fully prepared and has taken all security and logistical measures to host a grand farewell and funeral procession for the martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, the governor of Iraq’s holy city of Karbala said.

Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi stated that both the Iraqi government and people pay great attentions to the event. Multiple high-level meetings have been convened to ensure the ceremonies are conducted in the best possible way, the governor added.

The governor anticipated a huge turnout in Karbala, noting that massive crowds of mourners from various provinces across Iraq are already traveling toward the holy city to participate.

According to al-Khattabi, the funeral proceedings will be held in three distinct phases: An official state ceremony on Tuesday evening, a public funeral procession in the holy city of Najaf on Wednesday morning and the final procession in Karbala province on Wednesday afternoon.

Iraqi authorities have also deployed 150 ambulances along the procession routes in Najaf and Karbala to provide immediate medical and emergency healthcare services to the mourners.

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