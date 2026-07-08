Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi Reviews Security Plans for Imam Khamenei’s Funeral Procession in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abdul Aziz al-Muhammadawi, the chief of staff of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi meets with the country’s senior security and military officials in Karbala on Tuesday to review final security, operational, and logistical arrangements for the funeral procession of the martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Al-Muhammadawi chaired a broad meeting at the headquarters of the Iraqi Army’s Karbala Operations Command, attended by the head of the prime minister’s office, the deputy commander of the Joint Operations Command, and a number of senior security and military commanders.

Participants reviewed security and operational plans for the ceremonies, as well as coordination mechanisms among various security and military bodies to ensure smooth mission execution, public safety, and order throughout the procession.

The meeting concluded with participants stressing the need for full coordination among all responsible institutions and calling for continued field and logistical preparations to ensure the ceremonies are held at the highest level of security and order.

The provinces of Baghdad, Najaf, Karbala, Babylon, Dhi Qar, Basra, Maysan, and Wasit have declared Wednesday a public holiday on the occasion of the funeral procession in Iraq.

According to Iraqi officials, the pure body of the martyred Leader is set to arrive in Najaf on Tuesday evening, with official ceremonies to be held jointly by Iranian and Iraqi officials, followed by a procession through parts of Karbala and at the shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS) at 4 p.m. local time Wednesday.

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