IRGC Quds Force Chief: Martyred Leader's Funeral in Iraq Will Reinforce Iran-Iraq Unity Against US Plots

AhlulBayt News Agency: The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force says the unprecedented funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in Iraq will reinforce the unity of the Iranian and Iraqi nations against US plots to exact vengeance on the enemy.

Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani said in a message that the Iraqi government’s and people’s demand to hold the funeral, along with extensive preparations for the historic event, demonstrated “the depth of the spiritual bond between the two great nations of Iraq and Iran before the eyes of the world.”

Qa’ani said the martyred Leader’s support for the Iraqi people and the role of the country’s religious authority paved the way for Martyr Qassem Soleimani to fight alongside Iraq’s devoted youth against Daesh and the invading American forces.

He added that “Trump the criminal” ultimately martyred “the hero of the two nations” together with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“The unprecedented funeral of our martyred Imam in Iraq, like the magnificent funeral of Martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi, will strengthen the clenched fists of the two nations against American seditions and make the red line of vengeance more prominent,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli terror attacks on February 28, when the two regimes launched a war of aggression against Iran in the midst of Tehran-Washington negotiations to resolve outstanding issues.

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