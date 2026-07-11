IRGC Chief: Avenging Martyrs of US-Israeli Aggression Will Remain Firm, Unforgettable Demand

AhlulBayt News Agency: Avenging martyrs of the US-Israeli aggression and bringing them to justice, those who carried out, ordered, and supported this crime, will remain a firm, legitimate, and unforgettable demand, the IRGC chief commander stressed.

The demand of revenging assassins of martyrs will never fade from the collective memory of the Islamic Ummah and the Axis of Resistance until justice is fully served and the perpetrators—especially the child-killing US military—receive the punishment they deserve, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Ahmad Vahidi emphasized.

“The criminal US leaders and all enemies of the Islamic Revolution and the Axis of Resistance must know that by cowardly assassinating our divine Leader, they will never extinguish the light of God, weaken the resolve of faithful nations, or bring down the banner of resistance,” he continued.

Relying upon the assistance of God Almighty, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, along with other heroic Armed Forces and fighters of the Resistance Front, the great and noble nation of the Islamic Iran, fighters of the Resistance Front, and under the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, will continue the glorious path of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei with utmost power, readiness, vigilance, and firm determination, Major General Vahidi underlined.

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