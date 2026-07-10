IRGC chief hails Iranian, Iraqis for huge turnout at funerals

The IRGC commander hailed the people of Iran and Iraq for their massive participation in the farewell and funeral ceremonies for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In a message issued after interment of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) expressed appreciation to the millions of mourners who attended the farewell, funeral, and burial ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, Najaf, and Karbala, saying their participation reflected the Iranian nation's loyalty and steadfastness.

He also thanked Iranian officials, organizers, security forces, and all those involved in arranging the large-scale ceremonies, praising their efforts to ensure the orderly and secure conduct of the events.

The commander extended special gratitude to the Iraqi government, officials, and people for hosting the funeral ceremonies in Najaf and Karbala, saying their participation underscored the close ties between the two nations and the unity of the Resistance Front.

The message also said the assassination of the martyred Leader would not weaken the resolve of Iran or the Resistance Front, stressing that pursuing justice against those responsible for the crime would remain a lasting demand.

The commander reaffirmed that the IRGC, alongside Iran's Armed Forces and the Resistance Front, will continue the path of the martyred Leader under the leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

He described the mass gatherings as a demonstration of support for the path of the Islamic Revolution.