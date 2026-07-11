Iraq's Islamic Resistance Hails Imam Khamenei Funeral Processions as 'Epic' Proving Commitment to Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq's Islamic Resistance, an umbrella coalition of resistance factions, has hailed the massive funeral processions for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in Najaf and Karbala as an "epic" that proves the Iraqi people remain committed to the path of resistance against global arrogance.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the coalition declared from the "land of sanctities" that the Iraqi people's million-strong presence to bid farewell to the martyred Leader "inscribed an epic worthy of the greatness of the support of the oppressed."

"You have proven that the authentic Iraqi people will remain committed to their resistance line and continue their jihadist approach in resisting global arrogance," the statement read.

The coalition warned that the forces of the "Axis of Truth are like one body, according to the jihadist frameworks charted for us by our martyred leader."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq further declared that its weaponry, which "adorns the arms of its men in the fields," has never been a choice for bargaining, but rather "a creed and a covenant binding upon us, a trust from the Awaited Imam, the Master of the Time (may God hasten his reappearance) and his deputy."

"With them, we will move forward to break the shackles of hegemony and curb the arrogant," the statement continued.

"It is either a dear victory that gladdens the eyes of the righteous, or martyrdom that joins us to the caravan of the prophets and the truthful."

The coalition added that it will "not stop at the limits of what we have reached" and will work, "with all the determination and strength we have been given," to develop its military and security capabilities both quantitatively and qualitatively.

"Readiness will be raised in a manner commensurate with the scale of the escalating challenges and threats posed by the Israeli-American enemy," the statement said, declaring: "We will have no rest, and our eyes will not close, until we shatter the illusions of the tyrants, safeguard dignity, and preserve sovereignty."

The statement comes after the funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader, who was assassinated on February 28 in a US-Israeli strike.

More than 10 million mourners gathered in Najaf and Karbala to pay their respects, in what Iraqi officials described as one of the largest funeral gatherings in modern history.

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