Millions of Indonesians Admire Martyred Leader Ayatollah Khamenei: FM

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indonesian foreign minister, who is paying a visit to Iran to attend the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader, reiterated that millions of Indonesians admire the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

In a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in Mashhad on Friday, Sugiono said that during his stay in Iran, while paying his respects at the burial site of the martyred leader, he carried the message of condolence from the president, government, and nation of Indonesia to the people and government of Iran.

Araghchi, for his part, appreciated the high-ranking Indonesian delegation for attending the burial ceremony of the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei, describing it as a sign of Islamic solidarity and the closeness of the hearts of the Iranian and Indonesian nations.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on regional developments and urged continued political consultations to develop and strengthen the bilateral relation.

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