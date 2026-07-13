Araghchi Reaffirms Iran's Commitment to Lebanon's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran remains fully committed to supporting Lebanon's people, national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a meeting with United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jean Arnault in Tehran on Sunday, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s firm determination to pursue an end to the Israeli regime’s military aggression against and occupation of Lebanon.

He also strongly condemned the repeated illegal US attacks against Iran, the violation of arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, and the continuation of Israel’s military aggression and terrorist acts against Lebanon.

The top Iranian diplomat warned that the United States bears responsibility for the “dangerous” consequences of the escalating tensions, describing Washington as a party that has failed to honor its commitments.

Araghchi emphasized the necessity for the United Nations to adopt a “firm and explicit” stance in condemnation of the US aggression.

Israel continues military offensives across southern Lebanon, where several towns have come under repeated strikes in recent days.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon occur despite a framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel on June 26 under US mediation, which aims to end the offensive and secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Israeli forces continue to occupy regions in southern Lebanon, with some areas held for decades and others taken during the 2023-2024 war, while they have advanced over 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory in the most recent offensive.

Since March 2, the Israeli military’s offensives in Lebanon have claimed the lives of over 4,300 people and injured more than 12,200 others, according to reports from Lebanese authorities, while also displacing more than one million individuals.

The UN envoy, for his part, extended his condolences over the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian officials, and people during the US-Israeli war of aggression, which began on February 28.

Arnault stressed the importance of making comprehensive efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

The UN representative further briefed the Iranian foreign minister on developments in Lebanon and ongoing United Nations efforts aimed at consolidating the ceasefire and bringing an end to the war.

He expressed hope that the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war between Iran and the United States, along with enhanced cooperation among regional countries, would restore sustainable peace and security in the region, particularly in Lebanon.

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