Iran Rejects Claims of Requesting Talks with US, Vows Reciprocal Measures for Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has rejected claims that Tehran requested negotiations with the United States, stressing that the Islamic Republic has made no such request and will continue to respond to any US violation of commitments with reciprocal measures.

Speaking on Friday during an interview with Iran’s state TV, Baqaei said Iran had not sought talks with Washington. However, he noted that Tehran had accepted a request from a regional mediator to discuss recent developments and hosted a Qatari delegation in the northeastern city of Mashhad, where Iranian officials conveyed the country’s views.

Baqaei said Iran’s approach toward the United States remains based on the principle of commitment for commitment, arguing that Tehran would not implement obligations without corresponding action from the other side.

He said that Washington has repeatedly violated the provisions of a recently signed memorandum of understanding, saying the document had been breached several times within only 22 days of its signing.

According to Baqaei, recent US measures, including actions related to restrictions on Iranian oil sales and the announcement of new sanctions, constituted clear violations of multiple articles of the memorandum.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has already taken the necessary reciprocal measures, and this approach will continue in the future, he said.

Commenting on a United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran’s nuclear issue, Baqaei argued that the session, requested by the United States, Britain and France, produced no practical outcome.

The official maintained that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expired on October 18, 2025, making reports on its implementation legally invalid.

Baqaei also criticized repeated calls for inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities damaged in attacks by the Israeli regime and the United States, saying the international community had failed to condemn those strikes despite clear violations of international law.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Oman on Saturday for consultations focused on the Strait of Hormuz and maritime safety.

He said the visit follows several rounds of technical discussions between Tehran and Muscat aimed at facilitating safe navigation and implementing arrangements related to maritime services in the strategic waterway.

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